Blueprint Medicines Slips As Loss Widens In Q4, Missing Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) are falling more than 9% Wednesday morning after the company reported wider loss for the fourth-quarter that missed the Street view. The company's full-year revenue outlook also came in below consensus estimates.

The company reported net loss of $318.69 million or 5.40 per share for the fourth quarter compared with net loss of $85.67 million or 1.53 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting loss of $1.65 per share.

Revenues were $107.0 million for the fourth quarter. The consensus estimate stood at $102.69 million.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue in the range of $180 million-$200 million in 2022. The consensus estimate stands at 210.91 million.

BPMC is at $75.12. It has been trading in the range of $66.29-$117.86 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.