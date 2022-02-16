Markets
BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Slips As Loss Widens In Q4, Missing Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) are falling more than 9% Wednesday morning after the company reported wider loss for the fourth-quarter that missed the Street view. The company's full-year revenue outlook also came in below consensus estimates.

The company reported net loss of $318.69 million or 5.40 per share for the fourth quarter compared with net loss of $85.67 million or 1.53 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting loss of $1.65 per share.

Revenues were $107.0 million for the fourth quarter. The consensus estimate stood at $102.69 million.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue in the range of $180 million-$200 million in 2022. The consensus estimate stands at 210.91 million.

BPMC is at $75.12. It has been trading in the range of $66.29-$117.86 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BPMC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular