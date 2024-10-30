News & Insights

Stocks
BPMC

Blueprint Medicines sees FY24 global AYVAKIT net product revenues $475M-$480M

October 30, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) now anticipates approximately $475M-$480M in global AYVAKIT net product revenues in 2024, an increase from the previous range of $435M-$450M. This updated guidance is based on continued growth in patients on therapy, continued favorability in compliance and other performance factors, and stronger than expected performance outside of the U.S. The company continues to expect that full-year operating expenses and cash burn will decline in 2024 as compared to 2023, and that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, together with anticipated product revenues, will enable the company to maintain a durable capital position to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BPMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BPMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.