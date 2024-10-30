Blueprint Medicines sees FY24 global AYVAKIT net product revenues $475M-$480M

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) now anticipates approximately $475M-$480M in global AYVAKIT net product revenues in 2024, an increase from the previous range of $435M-$450M. This updated guidance is based on continued growth in patients on therapy, continued favorability in compliance and other performance factors, and stronger than expected performance outside of the U.S. The company continues to expect that full-year operating expenses and cash burn will decline in 2024 as compared to 2023, and that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, together with anticipated product revenues, will enable the company to maintain a durable capital position to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile.

