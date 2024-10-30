Blueprint Medicines reports Q3 EPS (89c), consensus (96c)

Reports Q3 revenue $128.2M, consensus $127.03M. As of September 30, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $882.4M, as compared to $767.2M as of December 31, 2023. “With another strong quarter of AYVAKIT revenue performance, our year-to-date results provide the foundation to drive significant growth and long-term shareholder value creation in 2025 and beyond. AYVAKIT’s sales momentum has given us the confidence to raise our revenue expectations again this year, estimating that we will end the year between $475M-$480M. Ending our first full year of launch at nearly half a billion dollars in revenue positions AYVAKIT to be one of the most successful rare disease launches to-date,” said Kate Haviland, CEO of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC). “AYVAKIT has demonstrated tangible benefits to patients globally, with long-term data further reinforcing the clinically meaningful benefits and well-tolerated profile of a disease-modifying treatment. AYVAKIT’s strong revenue ramp coupled with disciplined investment in our most compelling product opportunities, places Blueprint Medicines in a position to realize the significant decline in cash burn this year, while maintaining our focus on long-term growth and value creation.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BPMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.