Blueprint Medicines Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

February 15, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$110.918 million, or -$1.82 per share. This compares with -$158.639 million, or -$2.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 85.5% to $71.957 million from $38.781 million last year.

Blueprint Medicines earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$110.918 Mln. vs. -$158.639 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.82 vs. -$2.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$2.04 -Revenue (Q4): $71.957 Mln vs. $38.781 Mln last year.

