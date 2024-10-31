News & Insights

Stocks
BPMC

Blueprint Medicines price target lowered to $151 from $153 at Wells Fargo

October 31, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila lowered the firm’s price target on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to $151 from $153 on slightly lower estimates, while keeping an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains bullish on shares as it expects an above-consensus guide for Ayvakit for FY25 plus POS BLU-808 Ph1 data in early 2025 to offer upside.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BPMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BPMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.