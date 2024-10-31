Blueprint Medicines price target lowered to $151 from $153 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila lowered the firm’s price target on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to $151 from $153 on slightly lower estimates, while keeping an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains bullish on shares as it expects an above-consensus guide for Ayvakit for FY25 plus POS BLU-808 Ph1 data in early 2025 to offer upside.
