BLUEPRINT MEDICINES Earnings Results: $BPMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES ($BPMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.79 per share, missing estimates of -$0.72 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $146,370,000, missing estimates of $149,027,151 by $-2,657,151.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BPMC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES Insider Trading Activity

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES insiders have traded $BPMC stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W. ALBERS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 59,863 shares for an estimated $5,714,416 .

. LONNEL COATS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,824 shares for an estimated $1,869,657 .

. CHRISTINA ROSSI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,822 shares for an estimated $684,810 .

. MICHAEL LANDSITTEL (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,409 shares for an estimated $419,869

ARIEL HURLEY (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,069 shares for an estimated $394,635 .

. KATE HAVILAND (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,799 shares for an estimated $386,711 .

. FOUAD NAMOUNI (PRESIDENT, R & D) sold 3,633 shares for an estimated $324,499

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of BLUEPRINT MEDICINES stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.