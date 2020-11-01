Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Just Beat EPS By 19%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was a decent earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 19% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$745m, while EPS of US$11.16 beat analyst models by 19%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:BPMC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 14 analysts covering Blueprint Medicines, is for revenues of US$176.0m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 78% reduction in Blueprint Medicines' sales over the past 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$6.12 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$172.0m and US$7.08 per share in losses. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Blueprint Medicines' future following the latest consensus numbers, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target rose 9.0% to US$113, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Blueprint Medicines at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$81.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 78%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 70% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 21% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Blueprint Medicines is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Blueprint Medicines going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Blueprint Medicines is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

