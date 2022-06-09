Blueprint Medicines Corp Shares Close the Day 18.2% Lower - Daily Wrap

Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) shares closed today 18.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 55.1% year-to-date, down 42.8% over the past 12 months, and up 35.8% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.9%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $65.00 and as low as $47.71 this week.
- Shares closed 59.2% below its 52-week high and 0.8% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 39.3% higher than the 10-day average and 133.9% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.4.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 17.7% lower than its 5-day moving average, 15.5% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 24.2% lower than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 39.6%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -32.3%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
