Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.81, changing hands as low as $49.72 per share. Blueprint Medicines Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPMC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.82 per share, with $79.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.17.

