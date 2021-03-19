Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Up 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC). Shares have added about 2.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Blueprint Medicines due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Blueprint Medicines Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues In Line

Blueprint Medicines reported a loss of $1.53 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.35.

Total revenues of $34.1 million were down 33.8% year over year mainly due to lower collaboration revenues. The top line was almost in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues include $6 million of net product revenues from the sales of Ayvakit and $0.7 million from Gavreto. Collaboration revenues were $27.4 million, which were primarily drawn from the agreements with CStone and Roche.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses were $77.4 million, down 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, mainly owing to the reimbursement received from Roche for Gavreto.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $42.5 million, up 31.5% year over year on account of higher personnel fees, infrastructure and other commercial costs.

Blueprint Medicines had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $1.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2020, marginally higher than $1.4 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -15.38% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Blueprint Medicines has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Blueprint Medicines has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

