News & Insights

Markets
BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Announces European Commission Approval For AYVAKYT - Quick Facts

December 12, 2023 — 08:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Blueprint Medicines Corporation?(BPMC) announced the European Commission has approved AYVAKYT for the?treatment of adult patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis with moderate to severe symptoms inadequately controlled on symptomatic treatment. The company said the approval follows the positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. The EC decision was based on data from the double-blind, placebo-controlled PIONEER trial.

Georg Pirmin Meyer, Senior Vice President, International at Blueprint Medicines, said: "For the first time in Europe ISM patients have an approved therapy, marking a new era in the treatment of this disease. AYVAKYT is the first approved medicine for both ISM and advanced SM."

In Europe, the company plans to initiate first commercial launch in Germany, followed by additional markets.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BPMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.