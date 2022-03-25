Markets
BPMC

Blueprint Medicines: EU Approves AYVAKYT For Treatment Of Adults With Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) said Friday that the European Commission has expanded the current indication for AYVAKYT (avapritinib) to include monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), systemic mastocytosis with an associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN) or mast cell leukemia (MCL), after at least one systemic therapy.

Initial commercial launch is planned for Germany immediately following the European Commission approval.

AYVAKYT will be available in 25 mg, 50 mg, 100mg and 200mg dose strengths, and the recommended starting dose in advanced Systemic mastocytosis or SM is 200 mg once daily.

Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis is a debilitating disease characterized by damage across multiple organ systems, reduced overall survival and poor quality of life.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BPMC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular