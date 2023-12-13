Blueprint (BPMC) Gets EC Nod for Ayvakit Expanded Use, Stock Up

Blueprint Medicine BPMC announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved the label expansion of Ayvakit (avapritinib) to include the treatment of adult patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) with moderate to severe symptoms inadequately controlled on symptomatic treatment.

Following the EC approval, Ayvakit, a kinase inhibitor, became the first and only approved therapy for ISM patients in the EU.

Blueprint plans to initiate its first commercial launch of Ayvakit for this expanded indication in Germany, followed by additional markets based on local healthcare technology assessment and reimbursement process timelines.

Notably, in May 2023, Blueprint received regulatory approval, expanding Ayvakit’s label to include ISM treatment in the United States. Ayvakit is now approved for three indications, both in the United States and EU, adults with PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors, adults with advanced systemic mastocytosis and adults with ISM.

We would like to remind the investors that in November 2023, the advisory committee of the EU regulatory body adopted a positive opinion, recommending the approval of Ayvakit in ISM. The decision of the EU regulatory body approving Ayvakit for the ISM indication follows the positive recommendation by the advisory committee.

The approval for the label expansion of Ayvakit in the EU was based on positive data from the company’s PIONEER study– the largest study ever conducted in ISM. In the study, it was observed that treatment with Ayvakit resulted in clinically meaningful improvements compared to placebo in the primary and all key secondary endpoints, including overall symptoms and measures of mast cell burden.

Additionally, Ayvakit was found to be generally well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile. Adverse events (AEs) related to treatment were mild in severity. The most common AEs were flushing, edema, increased blood alkaline phosphate and insomnia.

Systemic Mastocytosis (SM) is a rare disease that is caused by KIT D816V mutation in most cases. It is a result of abnormal growth of mast cells in the human body resulting in chronic, severe, and often unprecedented symptoms in multiple organs. According to demographics, most patients suffer from non-advanced (indolent or smoldering) SM.

