Blueprint: Avapritinib Trial Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) reported top-line results from the phase 3 VOYAGER clinical trial of avapritinib versus regorafenib in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor. The VOYAGER trial did not meet the primary endpoint of an improvement in progression-free survival for avapritinib versus regorafenib. Based on the top-line VOYAGER data, the company plans to discontinue further development of avapritinib in gastrointestinal stromal tumor beyond PDGFRA exon 18 mutant GIST.

As of December 31, 2019, Blueprint Medicines had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $548.0 million. The company continues to expect existing cash balance to fund operations into the second half of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.