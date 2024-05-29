News & Insights

BlueNord Registers Share Capital Increase

May 29, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA has announced the registration of an increase in share capital after issuing 4,979 new shares, resulting in a total share capital of NOK 14,149,378.173826 across 26,210,828 shares. These shares are expected to be recorded in Euronext Securities Oslo today. BlueNord, an oil and gas company with a significant stake in the Danish North Sea production, is a key player in the European energy sector and supports energy transition initiatives.

