BlueNord ASA Announces Successful Drilling Results

BlueNord ASA has successfully drilled the Harald East Middle Jurassic well, which encountered a promising 48 meters of gas condensate-rich reservoir. The well is expected to enhance production from the Harald field and contribute to energy security in Denmark and Europe once it begins production later this year.

