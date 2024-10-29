News & Insights

BlueNord ASA to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 29, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results, reflecting its ongoing efforts in the European oil and gas sector and its commitment to the energy transition. The company, which holds a significant stake in the Danish Underground Consortium, will provide insights during a webcast presentation.

