BlueNord ASA to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results, reflecting its ongoing efforts in the European oil and gas sector and its commitment to the energy transition. The company, which holds a significant stake in the Danish Underground Consortium, will provide insights during a webcast presentation.

For further insights into GB:0HTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.