BlueNord ASA Accelerates Tyra II Production Timeline

November 01, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA has revised its expected timeline for achieving maximum technical capacity at the Tyra II facilities to 5-15 November 2024, earlier than previously projected. The company attributes this advancement to significant project progression and updates from operator TotalEnergies. This development positions BlueNord as a key player in the European oil and gas sector, with promising production prospects in the Danish North Sea.

