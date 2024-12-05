News & Insights

BlueMeme Inc. Faces Challenges in Q2 Results

December 05, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

BlueMeme Inc. (JP:4069) has released an update.

BlueMeme Inc. reported a challenging second quarter for FY2024, with net sales declining by 9.9% year-on-year and a net loss recorded, reflecting a tough operating environment. The company’s total assets decreased to 3,209 million yen, although its shareholders’ equity ratio improved to 78.9%. Despite these setbacks, BlueMeme is adjusting its forecasts, signaling potential resilience in the face of financial hurdles.

