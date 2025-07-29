BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.31 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $14.33 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.60 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $780.10 million from $768.36 million last year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.31 Mln. vs. $14.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $780.10 Mln vs. $768.36 Mln last year.

