BLUELINX HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $BXC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BLUELINX HOLDINGS ($BXC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $707,662,812 and earnings of $0.53 per share.
BLUELINX HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of BLUELINX HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 135,142 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,246,669
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP removed 82,645 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,443,013
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 73,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,541,042
- WINMILL & CO. INC removed 71,812 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,570,421
- UBS GROUP AG added 44,147 shares (+690.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,510,057
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 39,201 shares (+54.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,004,774
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 32,693 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,339,916
