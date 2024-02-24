BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) Price Target Increased by 14.23% to 121.18

The average one-year price target for BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) has been revised to 121.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.23% from the prior estimate of 106.08 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 151.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.56% from the latest reported closing price of 118.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlueLinx Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXC is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 8,813K shares. The put/call ratio of BXC is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 645K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing a decrease of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 47.39% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 485K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 439K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 394K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 258K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bluelinx Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has approximately 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.