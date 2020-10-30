Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BKEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.37, the dividend yield is 11.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKEP was $1.37, representing a -23.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.79 and a 158.49% increase over the 52 week low of $.53.

BKEP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). BKEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.