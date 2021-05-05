Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BKEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.38, the dividend yield is 4.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKEP was $3.38, representing a -11.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.80 and a 181.67% increase over the 52 week low of $1.20.

BKEP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as APA Corporation (APA) and Antero Resources Corporation (AR). BKEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98.

