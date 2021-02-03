Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BKEP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKEP was $2.02, representing a -8.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.20 and a 281.13% increase over the 52 week low of $.53.

BKEP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). BKEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

