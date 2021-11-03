Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BKEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.32, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKEP was $3.32, representing a -22.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.26 and a 147.76% increase over the 52 week low of $1.34.

BKEP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). BKEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12.

