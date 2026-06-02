Bluejay Diagnostics Shares Surge On Strategic Partnership With Argonaut

(RTTNews) - Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX), a medical diagnostics company focused on near-patient testing for critical care, announced a strategic partnership with Argonaut Manufacturing Services to advance its Symphony platform.

The collaboration is designed to establish scalable U.S. based manufacturing capabilities aligned with Bluejay's ongoing clinical development programs and future commercialization objectives. By shifting production domestically, the company aims to strengthen supply chain resilience, and reduce risks tied to international sourcing, and enhance operational control.

CEO Neil Dey commented, "We are pleased to partner with Argonaut as we continue to advance the Symphony platform. This collaboration reflects our commitment to building a scalable and quality-focused operational foundation as we progress toward key commercial milestones."

Argonaut CEO Rick Hancock added that the company values the partnership and looks forward to supporting Bluejay's efforts to improve clinical decision-making in critical care settings.

The partnership also aligns with Bluejay's SYMON Clinical Study Program includes SYMON-I, SYMON-II, and SYMON-III trials evaluating IL-6 levels in patients with infection and sepsis risk. - SYMON-I: A feasibility study assessing Symphony's ability to measure IL-6 levels in critically ill patients.

-SYMON-II: The pivotal study intended to support a 510(k) submission to the FDA, focusing on accuracy and reliability in detecting elevated IL-6.

- SYMON-III: A confirmatory study designed to validate Symphony's performance across broader patient populations and clinical settings.

BJDX has traded between $1.62 and $16.68 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $2.17, 1.40%. In pre-market trading the stock is trading at $6.10, up 180.65%.

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