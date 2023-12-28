News & Insights

Markets
BJDX

Bluejay Diagnostics Prices Offering Of 2.692 Mln Shares At $1.30/shr

December 28, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX), a medical technology company, on Thursday announced the pricing of a public offering of 2,692,308 shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, and warrants to purchase up to 2,692,308 shares at a combined price of $1.30 per share.

The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30 per share and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance for a period of five years.

The gross proceeds from the offering, to be closed on or about January 2, 2024, are expected to be at around $3.5 million. Bluejay intends to use the net proceeds to fund matters related to obtaining FDA approval, including clinical studies related thereto, as well as for other research and development activities, and for general working capital needs.

BJDX was trading down by 36.67 percent at $1.140 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BJDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.