Bluejay Diagnostics Prices Offering Of 2.692 Mln Shares At $1.30/shr

(RTTNews) - Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX), a medical technology company, on Thursday announced the pricing of a public offering of 2,692,308 shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, and warrants to purchase up to 2,692,308 shares at a combined price of $1.30 per share.

The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30 per share and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance for a period of five years.

The gross proceeds from the offering, to be closed on or about January 2, 2024, are expected to be at around $3.5 million. Bluejay intends to use the net proceeds to fund matters related to obtaining FDA approval, including clinical studies related thereto, as well as for other research and development activities, and for general working capital needs.

BJDX was trading down by 36.67 percent at $1.140 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

