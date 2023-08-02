Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 61.20

The average one-year price target for Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) has been revised to 61.20 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 856.25% from the latest reported closing price of 6.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluejay Diagnostics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 31.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJDX is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.10% to 127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 36K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 80.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJDX by 41.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJDX by 10.33% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJDX by 63.73% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 12K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bluejay Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. is a late-stage, pre-revenue diagnostics/medical device company focused on improving patient outcomes through the Symphony System, a more cost-effective, rapid, near-patient product candidate for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression in hospital and long-term acute care (LTAC) settings. Bluejay’s first product candidate, an IL-6 test for sepsis triage, is designed to provide accurate, reliable results in approximately 24 minutes from ‘Sample-To-Result’ to help medical professionals make earlier and better triage/treatment decisions.

