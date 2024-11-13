News & Insights

Bluejay Diagnostics announces 1-for-50 reverse stock split

November 13, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) announced that the company’s Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on November 18, and the company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis on November 18 under the company’s existing trading symbol, “BJDX.” At such time, the company’s common stock will also commence trading with a new CUSIP number, 095633509.

TipRanks
