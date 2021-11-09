Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding (BVH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 20.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $30.37 in the previous session. Bluegreen Vacations Holding has gained 123.7% since the start of the year compared to the -4.4% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 25.1% return for the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 3, 2021, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation reported EPS of $1.06 versus consensus estimate of $0.66 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.4%.

For the current fiscal year, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is expected to post earnings of $2.58 per share on $745.89 million in revenues. This represents a 191.49% change in EPS on a 25.6% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.69 per share on $804.84 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.46% and 7.9%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.