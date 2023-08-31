Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (BVH) Price Target Increased by 8.11% to 61.20

The average one-year price target for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (NYSE:BVH) has been revised to 61.20 / share. This is an increase of 8.11% from the prior estimate of 56.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.54 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.21% from the latest reported closing price of 36.60 / share.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Declares $0.20 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on June 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $36.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=138).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVH is 0.11%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 6,532K shares. The put/call ratio of BVH is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 563K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 514K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 966.33% over the last quarter.

FourWorld Capital Management holds 278K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 253K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 30.42% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 249K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 40.29% over the last quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, that is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to approximately 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.