Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (BVH) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 76.50

The average one-year price target for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (NYSE:BVH) has been revised to 76.50 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 61.20 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.16% from the latest reported closing price of 74.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVH is 0.11%, an increase of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 6,536K shares. The put/call ratio of BVH is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 563K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 485K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 87.36% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 253K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 250K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 20.38% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 238K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 21.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 33.43% over the last quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, that is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to approximately 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

