Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) closed the most recent trading day at $30.25, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 253.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $181.17 million, up 23.74% from the prior-year quarter.

BVH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $819.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.79% and +8.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.75% higher. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.81, so we one might conclude that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BVH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

