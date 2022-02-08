Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) closed at $29.85, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $203.9 million, up 34.82% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.68, so we one might conclude that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

