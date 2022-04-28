Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) closed the most recent trading day at $27.07, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 12.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 253.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $181.17 million, up 23.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $819.98 million, which would represent changes of +20.79% and +8.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.88, which means Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BVH in the coming trading sessions

