Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) closed at $31.06, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 253.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $181.17 million, up 23.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $819.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +20.79% and +8.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.75% higher. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.37, which means Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.