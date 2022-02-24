Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) closed at $28.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.66% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 31.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $203.9 million, up 34.82% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.27, which means Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.