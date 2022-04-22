Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) closed the most recent trading day at $28.04, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.72% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 253.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $181.17 million, up 23.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $819.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +20.79% and +8.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.92, which means Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

