Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) closed at $29.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.03% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 31.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $203.9 million, up 34.82% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.01, so we one might conclude that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.