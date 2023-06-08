Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (BVH) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.57%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=139).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVH is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 6,255K shares. The put/call ratio of BVH is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.35% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - is 56.61. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 62.35% from its latest reported closing price of 34.87.

The projected annual revenue for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - is 901MM, a decrease of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 563K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 446K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 37.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 365K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing an increase of 37.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 63.19% over the last quarter.

FourWorld Capital Management holds 278K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 274K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, that is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to approximately 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

