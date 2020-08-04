Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 815.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXG was $7.46, representing a -30.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.79 and a 129.54% increase over the 52 week low of $3.25.

BXG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). BXG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports BXG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.67%, compared to an industry average of -27%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

