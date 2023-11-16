Bluegreen Vacations' (BVH) JV Acquires Stonewater Cove Resort

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH and Bass Pro Shops’ joint venture company — Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations LLC — acquired a wilderness retreat, Stonewater Cove Resort and Club, in Stone County, Missouri. This marks the venture company's second acquisition in 2023.



Situated in the Ozark Mountains within the Mark Twain National Forest, Stonewater Cove spans 470 acres. Pristine forests surround this picturesque destination and offer stunning views overlooking Table Rock Lake. The resort boasts 38 lakeside cottages, a clubhouse with a restaurant, a pool and hot tub, a boat dock, a miniature golf course, ziplines, hiking trails and various outdoor amenities.



In line with the vision of the joint venture, BVH emphasizes meeting the demand for leisure travel by enhancing vacation ownership offerings. The acquisition of Stonewater Cove Resort reflects the company's commitment to providing valued owners with diverse vacation experiences in coveted destinations nationwide.

Price Performance

Shares of BVH have rallied 107.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 8% fall. BVH’s rally is primarily driven by the recent merger agreement with Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV. Per the agreement, HGV is set to acquire BVH in an all-cash transaction. This acquisition represents a total enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion, inclusive of net debt.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bluegreen Vacations stands as a prominent vacation ownership company, actively marketing and selling vacation ownership interests while managing resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club, a deeded vacation ownership plan, operates on a flexible, points-based system and encompasses 73 Club and Club Associate Resorts. It provides access to nearly 11,600 additional hotels and resorts through strategic partnerships and exchange networks.



In April 2023, the company's joint venture acquired Branson Cedars Resort, a rustic retreat in Ridgedale, Missouri. This acquisition expanded the Bluegreen Vacation Club's presence to five resorts in the Branson/Ridgedale area.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Bluegreen Vacations currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3% on average. Shares of RCL have surged 76.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 57.5% and 186.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.2% on average. Shares of HLT have increased 20% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLT’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 16.1% and 24.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.3% on average. Shares of SKX have increased 31.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 8.2% and 44.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

