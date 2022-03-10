Bluegreen Vacations and Par Pacific have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 10, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Bluegreen Vacations BVH as the Bull of the Day and Par Pacific PARR asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Apple AAPL, Intel INTC and Celestica CLS.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Bull of the Day:

A huge bounce back for the market as crude oil prices came down from the moon to the stratosphere. The relief rally was great for downtrodden stocks that could not get themselves out of a rut. The one-day rally is not enough for the long-term. For the long-term, you need earnings. One way to find stocks with earnings staying power is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks with favorable Zacks Ranks have the strongest earnings trends. These trends can help these stocks outperform the broad market when it matters.

Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. It’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores.

It may not feel like it’s ever going to end, but the COVID pandemic will eventually sink off into the distance. Then, we will get back to doing things we used to do like go on vacations. Bluegreen sells vacation packages and ownership. The big boys in this space include Marriott Vacations and Hilton Grand Vacations.These stocks currently trade at near double-digit enterprise value to 2022 earnings estimate multiples. Bluegreen trades close to half that.

That is not the reason for the favorable Zacks Rank. Over the last week, analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish moves have pushed up the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $2.81 to $2.95 while next year’s number is up from $3.11 to $3.28. This comes on the heels of the company’s share buyback announcement, good for 8.8% of its market cap. On March 8th, Truist reiterated its “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $56 from $44.

Bear of the Day:

Do not for one second believe that a single OPEC headline is suddenly going to reverse oil prices. High prices are not exactly a detriment to them. However, we may be past the peak hype of where oil might go in the short-term. That does not mean that you should avoid investing in the sector. To the contrary, it is probably a great time to stick with it, you just have to do it the right way. Try to avoid stocks in the energy sector with weak earnings trends. If a company can’t make a ton of money when oil is over $100 a barrel, what happens when it comes back down to Earth?

Today’s Bear of the Day is an oil stock that has seen estimates move to the downside while oil is on the rise. I’m talking about Par Pacific. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The reason for the unfavorable rank is the negative earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts recently. Over the last thirty days, two analysts have cut their earnings estimates for the current year while one has done so for next year. The impact to current year Zacks Consensus Estimate is the most dramatic. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has dropped from 67 cents sixty days ago to 14 cents today. Next year’s number is off from $1.26 to $1 even. That means that the current PE sits all the way up at 94x. That will reel in a bit next year with the $1 target. That EPS growth is expected to come on a contraction of 2.73% to revenue.

The Oil and Gas – Refining and Marketing industry ranks in the Top 33% of our Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Additional content:

Apple's (AAPL) New iPad Air Integrated with Ultra-Fast M1 Chip

Apple recently announced the launch of its updated iPad air with the newly designed M1 chip made specifically for Mac. This new inclusion will provide a leap in performance as the newly designed chip is the most powerful chip that Apple has ever created.

The newly designed M1 chip is part of a year-long strategy to shift from Intel processors to its in-house processors.

Apple has been heavily dependent on Intel for its chips used in the iPad. However, due to the persistent supply chain issues Apple could not meet demand with adequate supply. Apple decided to reduce its dependency on third-party sources and manufacture its own chips to support its different products.

iPad sales of $7.25 billion declined 14.1% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and accounted for 5.8% of total sales. Customer demand for iPad Pro was robust in the reported quarter.

The new iPad features 5G connectivity, 8-core GPU and CPU, a 60% performance increase and 2x faster graphics, a 16-core neural engine, a P3 wide color with True Tone, 2x faster USB-C port and 64GB and 256GB storage options.

In the year-to-date period, Apple stock has fallen 11.3% compared with the Zacks Computer-Mini Computers industry’s and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s fall of 10.2% and 19.2%, respectively.

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple’s Focus on 5G Capabilities to Drive Prospects

Apple has been committed to bringing 5G capabilities to its flagship products, which began with the iPhone 12 and continued with the launch of the latest iPad Air.

Apple’s launch of the new 5G-enabled iPads is more of a strategy to leverage 5G connectivity facilities when the technology evolves in the next two years.

The new iPad is targeted at a variety of audiences with different necessities like app developers, photo editors, video creators and even students.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Apple currently sports a Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here is another top-ranked stock worth considering in the broader Computer and Technology Sector.

Celestica shares have gained 3.1% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry’s and the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 17.9% and 19.2%, respectively.

