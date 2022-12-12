Bluegreen Raises Tender Offer Price To $25/shr; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. (BVH), a vacation ownership firm, said on Monday that it has raised its previously announced tender offer price to $25 per share, from $22.17 per share in cash to purchase up to 4.5 million Class A shares.

The new price is 46.6 percent premium over the closing share price of its Class A common stock of $17.05 on November 2.

In connection with the modification, Bluegreen has also extended the expiration time of the tender offer to December 23, from December 9. BVH is trading up by 6.81 percent at $23.22 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

