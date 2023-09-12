BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND (LSE:BSIF) Price Target Decreased by 5.14% to 141.27

The average one-year price target for BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND (LSE:BSIF) has been revised to 141.27 / share. This is an decrease of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 148.92 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 133.32 to a high of 152.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.02% from the latest reported closing price of 113.00 / share.

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND Maintains 7.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.43%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSIF is 0.92%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,785K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 4,785K shares. No change in the last quarter.

