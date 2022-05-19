BlueCity Holdings Promotes Junchen Sun To CFO

(RTTNews) - BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), an online LGBTQ platform, on Thursday announced the promotion of its acting Chief Financial Officer Junchen Sun to the role of CFO with effect from May 19.

Joined in 2017, Sun was serving as acting finance chief since May 2021.

Prior to joining BlueCity, he served as financial controller at MicroMedia Holdings Limited from 2015 to 2017 and a senior associate at PricewaterhouseCooper Zhong Tian LLP, Tianjin Branch, from 2011 to 2015.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.