BlueChip Exits Full International Equity ETF Stake Worth $4 Million

Key Points

BlueChip Wealth Advisors sold 118,551 shares of SEIE during the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated transaction value of approximately $4.0 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The fund previously held a position valued at $3.9 million at the end of Q4 2025, when SEIE accounted for roughly 1.6% of assets under management (AUM).

After the sale, the fund holds zero shares of SEIE.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC reported selling its entire stake -- all 118,551 shares -- of the SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was approximately $4.0 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

What else to know

The fund fully sold out of SEIE; it now represents 0% of 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VUSB: $14.7 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE: SPY: $13.7 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSE: SCHD: $12.5 million (5.5% of AUM) NYSE: IJH: $9.4 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE: FDL: $8.6 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, shares of SEIE were trading at $34.36, with a 1-year return of about 27% -- underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 1 percentage point, but outperforming its Foreign Large Blend category benchmark by roughly 4 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM $931.0 million Dividend yield 2.33% Expense ratio 0.50% 1-year return (as of 5/4/26) 27.10%

Company snapshot

SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that provides diversified exposure to international equities, giving investors a single-vehicle way to access non-U.S. markets.

Focuses on portfolio construction and risk management to deliver broad geographic diversification outside the United States.

Targets both institutional and individual investors seeking efficient access to foreign large-blend equities.

What this transaction means for investors

BlueChip Wealth Advisors' decision to fully exit SEIE is worth a closer look -- not because it's alarming, but because complete sell-offs tend to carry more signal than simple trims. When a fund gradually reduces a position, it often reflects routine rebalancing. A full exit is obviously a more deliberate choice.

That said, as always, context matters. SEIE had represented just 1.6% of BlueChip's AUM heading into the first quarter -- a relatively modest allocation. BlueChip's remaining portfolio skews heavily toward U.S. equity and dividend-focused ETFs, suggesting the firm may simply be tightening its geographic focus here. Rebalancing could still be part of the story, but BlueChip’s full sale of SEIE implies a more intentional shift away from international exposure.

For retail investors, the performance picture around SEIE is nuanced. The ETF’s 27% one-year return is solid, and outpacing the Foreign Large Blend benchmark by about 4 percentage points is a meaningful edge. But international equities have long sat in the shadow of a dominant U.S. market. With the S&P 500 beating SEIE’s return over the past year, some investors might be questioning whether the geographic diversification benefit is worth it.

Despite the strong recent performance of U.S. markets, broad international equity exposure is still considered a core allocation by most financial planners. For an actively-managed fund, SEIE's 0.50% expense ratio and 2.3% dividend yield make it a reasonably cost-efficient way to get there. Cost-conscious investors looking for broad international exposure might also consider lower-cost passive alternatives -- such as the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) -- which offer similar geographic diversification at a fraction of the price.

Investors who do want international exposure might view BlueChip’s exit as a reminder to periodically evaluate whether their non-U.S. holdings are pulling their weight -- not necessarily as a signal to follow BlueChip out the door.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.