bluebird's (BLUE) Lovo-cel to Not Face Advisory Committee

bluebird bio BLUE announced that the FDA has conveyed that an advisory committee meeting for its gene therapy, lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel), will not take place. This is expected to accelerate the company’s journey toward potential approval.

Lovo-cel is a potentially transformative, one-time gene therapy for individuals aged 12 and older with sickle cell disease (SCD), who have a history of vaso-occlusive events.

Earlier in June, a biologics license application (BLA) was accepted by the FDA for a priority review seeking approval for lovo-cel gene therapy in patients with SCD. The regulatory body had set a target action date of Dec 20, 2023.

The BLA for lovo-cel was based on efficacy results from 36 patients in the HGB-206 study Group C cohort with a median 32 months of follow-up and two patients in the HGB-210 study with 18 months of follow-up each. The BLA submission also includes safety data from 50 patients treated across the entire lovo-cel program, including six patients with six or more years of follow-up, which is the longest of any gene therapy program for SCD.

The FDA previously granted orphan drug designation, fast track designation, regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation and rare pediatric disease designation to lovo cell.

The FDA's decision to not schedule an advisory committee meeting indicates a high level of confidence in the strength of the data submitted by bluebird. Now, with no advisory committee, we can expect an earlier approval of the therapy.

If approved, lovo-cel will compete with CRISPR Therapeutics’ CRSP exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel), developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX in late-stage studies to treat transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and SCD. The companies have completed the BLA submissions with the FDA for exa-cel in SCD and TDT indications and a final decision on the same is expected by Dec 8, 2023, and Mar 30, 2024, respectively.

CRSP, along with VRTX, have also filed similar submissions on exa-cel in Europe and the United Kingdom.

A potential approval will make lovo-cel bluebird’s third ex-vivo gene therapy approved by the FDA for a rare genetic disease and its second FDA approval for an inherited hemoglobin disorder.

BLUE has two approved products in its portfolio — Zynteglo and Skysona. While Zynteglo is approved for the treatment of beta-thalassemia in adult and pediatric patients requiring regular red blood cell transfusions, Skysona is approved for treating early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

