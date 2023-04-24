News & Insights

Bluebird submits US marketing application for blood disorder gene therapy

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 24, 2023 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

April 24 (Reuters) - Bluebird bio BLUE.O said on Monday it has submitted a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its gene therapy to treat sickle cell disease, a blood disorder.

The company said its application to the health regulator included a request for priority review.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

