Bluebird submits US marketing application for blood disorder gene therapy

April 24 (Reuters) - Bluebird bio BLUE.O said on Monday it has submitted a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its gene therapy to treat sickle cell disease, a blood disorder.

The company said its application to the health regulator included a request for priority review.

